Texas vs. Edmonton for the Western Conference title
By Brian Sweet
It's about to go down in Texas over the next two weeks. With the Edmonton Oilers eliminating the Vancouver Canucks last night, they earned the right to play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. The last time the Oilers took on the Stars in the playoffs was in 2003. The Stars capped off their final regular season game against the Oilers with a 5-0 win.
The matchup has one of the most balanced offenses in the NHL this season versus the league's best one-two punch. Whether your team is one of the two teams or if you are a casual fan, this is a must-watch series. Here are some of the Edmonton players that the Stars must keep an eye on the ice.
Edmonton Oilers Players to watch: Connor McDavid
Let's start with one of the top players in the NHL, Connor McDavid. He is one of the craftiest players in the league, and there is no method to stop him on the ice. Pete DeBoer recently spoke about McDavid at a press conference. You cross your fingers and pray that he doesn't find the scoresheet. The Stars will probably use the same method with Jack Eichel and Nathan MacKinnon and defend him like an entire line. Expect Miro Heiskanen and Chris Tanev to cover him on Thursday night and throughout the series.
Edmonton Oilers Players to watch: Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitil is McDavid's right-hand man and is expected to be another difference-maker in the Western Conference Finals for the Oilers. Draisaitl is just as crafty as McDavid is and will need to be defended as if McDavid is on the ice. You can't put all your eggs in one basket on McDavid since the Oilers have other scorers like Draisaitl. He has eight goals and 16 assists in the NHL Playoffs this season. DeBoer is preparing a game plan to stop him along with McDavid.
Edmonton Oilers Players to watch: Zac Hyman
Zach Hyman currently leads the Oilers with goals in the playoffs this season with 11 goals. He even got a signed Lakers jersey from Shaquille O'Neal for his performance in the playoffs. He is the "third head" on the Oilers' offense and must be stopped from finding the scoresheet. I'm concerned that the Stars won't focus on defending him, and it could backfire on them. I'm tired of hearing his name during the intermissions and the pre and post-game interviews. Stars' fans won't have to listen to his name if the Stars can shut him down on the ice.