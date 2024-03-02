The Dallas Stars look to avoid more injuries while swimming with the Sharks
The Dallas Stars welcome the San Jose Sharks to the American Airlines Center tonight. With Chris Tanev still dealing with visa issues, his Dallas Stars debut will be delayed. In the meantime, Logan Stankoven looks to continue his goal streak. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the San Jose Sharks.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have finally finished the roughest month of the season with minimal injuries. They look to avoid more tonight as they take on the San Jose Sharks. They will still be without their new trade acquisition, Chris Tanev, tonight because of ongoing visa issues with the United States. Even though the San Jose Sharks are way out of the playoff picture, the Stars can't look the other way tonight. The last thing the Stars need is to lose to a team in the running for the first overall pick in the NHL Draft this summer. Here are the three keys of the game against the Sharks tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 3. Let them have it in the first period
With Tyler Seguin and Evgenii Dadonov currently injured, the Stars must continue to find ways to win games while they recover. With Logan Stankoven on a goal-scoring streak right now, the Stars must ride the momentum wave he's giving the team. The Stars must take the Sharks out of the game in the first period tonight. The last thing you want is for a lottery team to have any momentum after the first period. Dropping two to three goals in the opening frame should do the trick to take the Sharks out of this game.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 2. Shut down Tomas Hertl
To win tonight's game at the American Airlines Center, the Stars must shut down Tomas Hertl. He has 15 goals and 19 assists going into tonight's game against the Stars. Even though 15 goals sounds pretty low for this point in the season, he is a crafty player who can score. The Stars can't allow Hertl to hang around Jake Oettinger with the puck. If the Stars can shut down Hertl from being a scoring threat, the Stars should come away with the win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 1. Continue to feed Stankoven
Logan Stankoven has three goals through four games in his early NHL career. Fans packed the American Airlines Center last week to see the future of the Dallas Stars. Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn have been the perfect linemates so far, and it shouldn't change tonight. Johnston and Benn must find ways to set up Stankoven in front of the net. If the Stars can continue to feed Stankoven the puck, the Stars should win tonight against the Sharks.