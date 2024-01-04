The Stars are getting ready for a cold front as the Avalanche arrive in Dallas
In probably one of the biggest games this season, the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche. To stay in the Central Division race, the Stars must get two points tonight. They cannot afford the Avalanche to come away with any points. Can the Stars shake off the loss against the Montreal Canadiens and beat the Avalanche? Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Avalanche.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Melt the snow
The Dallas Stars need to floor it after the opening puck drop by taking the Avalanche out of the game in the first period. I do not want to see them get out to an early lead and have all the momentum for the remainder of the game. Chasing their goaltender early should be the main priority for the Stars. If the Stars can melt the Avalanche, they can get within striking distance of first place in the Central Division.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Shut down Nathan MacKinnon
There is one player that the Stars need to shut down tonight, and his name is Nathan MacKinnon. He currently has 20 goals and 41 assists this season through 38 games. Miro Heiskanen and the defensemen to lock him down and make sure he doesn't get the puck in the Stars' zone. The Stars don't want him scoring another game-winning goal like he did against the New York Islanders the other night. If the Stars can lock him down and prevent him from scoring, they should come away with the win tonight at home.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Play defense
The Stars need to play defense tonight against the Avalanche. They can't afford to collapse and allow any of their top players to score. They must stay in their zone and defend the player the coaching staff gives them. They don't need to double-team anyone in their zone. If the Stars can play elite defense tonight against a good Avalanche team, they can come away with two points against their division rival.