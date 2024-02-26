The Stars look to strand the New York Islanders in the middle of Dallas tonight
The Dallas Stars return home for a quick pit stop to take on the New York Islanders tonight. With Tyler Seguin being out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Logan Stankoven returns to the lineup. Will Stankoven be able to score a goal on his 21st birthday tonight? Here are the three keys of the game against the Islanders tonight.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 3. Take them out of the game early
The Islanders have had an up-and-down stretch recently and hope to get back on track against the Stars tonight. The Stars must take advantage of this and take them out of the game early tonight. Being aggressive in the first period is a must for the Stars tonight. They should want to see the Islanders skate into the first intermission with their heads down. If the Stars can dampen the mood for the Islanders, they should come away with a win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 2. Shut down Brock Nelson
The Stars must shut down Brock Nelson if they want to come away with a win tonight. While NHL All-Star Mathew Barzal is another player the Stars need to shut down, Nelson is the biggest priority tonight. Nelson has 25 goals and 21 assists going into the game against the Stars tonight. Nelson cannot have the puck in the Stars' zone tonight. He likes to set up his teammates for goals. If the Stars can take Nelson and Barzal out of the equation tonight, the Stars should win on home ice tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 1. Continue the Stankoven-Johnston line
With Seguin out for tonight's game, the Stars must continue the Wyatt Johnston and Stankoven chemistry. In the game against the Hurricanes, it looked like Stankoven and Johnston have been playing together for 40+ games this season. This could be the permanent line pairing we could see when Stankoven is up with the Stars full-time next season. If Johnston and Stankoven can continue their chemistry and produce a goal or two tonight, the Stars should beat the Islanders.