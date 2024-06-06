The Stars should not allow another player to wear #16
By Brian Sweet
It still feels weird that the Stars won't play hockey in the Stanley Cup Finals again. It seems like last month that the Stars took down two of the toughest teams in the Western Conference in the first two rounds of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. It also feels weird that the Stars won't have a familiar face in the lineup next season. Joe Pavelski announced on Tuesday that he will not play next season and move back to Wisconsin with his family. You could hear a pin drop in that room when he announced that.
Joe Pavelski has done so much for the Stars franchise over the last five seasons in Dallas. He has taken the Stars to new heights, helping them reach the Western Conference Finals the last three out of five seasons. He brought over a vast knowledge of hockey, and the other players on the team took in that knowledge, which elevated their games. You could see that with him being paired with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson in the last two seasons.
He even took Wyatt Johnston under his wing by letting him stay at his house his first two seasons in the league. Johnston has learned what it's like to be an everyday NHL player, and it's translated on the ice. Johnston scored 30 goals in his second season in the NHL. Most hockey experts didn't expect a big sophomore season from him. Fans don't know where Johnston would be if it weren't for Pavelski's guidance and leadership.
Let's look at another thing Pavelski did during the postseason run the Stars just had. Dallas Stars Contributor at D-Magazine Robert Tiffin posted this on his Twitter page two days ago. Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager Mark Janko ran into Pavelski at 11:30 at night at the hotel. Pavelski was checking on Jason Robertson after a bad game that he had. Both of them went to Janko's room, and when Pavelski found out Lindell was having a hard time, Pavelski went to Lindell's room to check on him.
There aren't enough words to describe what a player Pavelski has been for the franchise. He might have only played here for five seasons, but his contributions feel like he's been here his entire career. The Stars can't repay him for all the contributions over the last five seasons. However, there is something that the Stars can do for him. From here on out, the Stars shouldn't allow another player to wear the number 16. It feels weird to retire a number for a player who only played five seasons, but Pavelski is an exception.
Another thing the Stars could do is create a team trophy that they give a player that exemplifies characteristics that Joe Pavelski did during his five seasons here. It would be awarded after the season, and there would be a plaque on the trophy with each year's winner on it. Those are a couple of ways the Stars can honor Pavelski for the five seasons he's played with the Stars. Hopefully, he will return next season if the Stars are in contention again for one last ride.