Thomas Harley shoots down the last duck in the 4-3 OT win over the Ducks
The Dallas Stars returned home to take on the Anaheim Ducks in the first game out of two before the All-Star break. Matt Duchene kicked things off three minutes into the game to start the offense. Thomas Harley capped off the game with an OT goal for a 4-3 win over the Ducks. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars got off to a quick start three minutes into the game tonight with Matt Duchene's goal. It helped the Stars bring down the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in OT tonight. Thomas Harley flew down the ice and just sniped it past John Gibson for the game-winning goal. it was not the prettiest win, but Stars fans will take it. It was also great to see Miro Heiskanen back on the ice for the first time in a while. Here are the three takeaways from the OT win over the Ducks.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 3. Can Joel Hanley play instead of Suter?
When Stars' fans saw the Jani Hakanpaa and Ryan Suter defensive pairing around noon today, they knew it was a bad pairing. Suter was responsible for the second goal tonight, leaving his man open for an easy goal. Even some reporters were saying his defensive effort was poor on that goal. I think fans want to see Joel Hanley play over Suter at this point. It seems like Suter has been a massive liability recently on the ice. It's something that Pete DeBoer and Jim Nill need to discuss over the All-Star break.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 2. Tyler Seguin's line gets the team on the board early
Tyler Seguin's line created a beautiful masterpiece to open up the scoring against the Ducks. As mentioned in the pregame article, the Stars needed to get the offense going early. Matt Duchene seemed to have received the message by scoring the first goal. While they didn't score another goal until the second period, it was good to see the Stars set the pace early on in the first. Let's see if they can continue that on Saturday afternoon and after the All-Star break.
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap:1. Jake Oettinger's mental state
While it looks like Oettinger is healthy, his mental state might not have recovered. He gave up a soft goal that he usually saves tonight. The second goal the Ducks scored tonight was not on Oettinger (looks at Suter). If he continues to give up soft goals like he did tonight, he needs to talk to a sports psychologist. The Stars need Oettinger at his best after the All-Star break to hold onto their playoff spot. The Stars return to the ice for the final game before the All-Star break against the Washington Capitals at 1 P.M on Saturday afternoon.