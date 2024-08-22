Three Central Division teams looking to dethrone the Dallas Stars
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars won the Central Division last season after a close race with the Colorado Avalanche. It came down to the final stretch of the regular season as they were preparing for the playoffs. They clinched it on home ice in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. While it's nice to raise another banner in the American Airlines Center, teams within the division improved over the offseason making it difficult to repeat as division champions.
The new Utah Hockey Club would love to win the division in their inagrual season in Utah. The Colorado Avalanche are looking for blood after losing the divsion and getting eliminated by the Stars in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Nashville Predators spent to create a superteam in order to return to relevancy in the Central Division. Here are three teams that are looking to dethrone the Stars at the top of the Central Division.
Dethrone Dallas Stars: 3. Utah Hockey Club
The team known formally as the Arizona Coyotes has a perfect shot at being a dark horse in the Central Division this season. Clayton Keller, Mikhail Sergachev, and Nick Schmaltz have their eyes on the Central Division crown this upcoming season. While there are better teams in the Central Division that could win the division title this season, don't count out this team to dethrone the Stars as the Central Division Champions.
Dethrone Dallas Stars: 2. Colorado Avalanche
The runner ups in the Central Division will look to dethrone the Stars as the division champs. Gabriel Landeskog will probably make his return to the ice this season. He might have been the missing piece that could have eliminated the Stars in the Western Conference Semifinals last season. With most of their team from the playoff series returning, they could win the Central Division. Don't count out this powerhouse of a hockey team this season as well.
Dethrone Dallas Stars: 1. Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators are tired of being a stepping stone in the Central Division. They completely upgraded their team during the offseason and could be one of the top team in the Central Division. They took Scott Wedgewood from the Stars to back up Juuse Saros which gives them a strong goaltending tandem. They upgraded their offense by signing Steven Stamkos and Johnathan Marchessault. The Predators might be the most improved team in the Central Division. They will give the Stars a run for their money as they look to stop Dallas winning back-to-back Central Division titles.