Three defensemen who could replace Chris Tanev in the lineup
By Brian Sweet
Stars' fans were shot in the chest with a sniper bullet on Saturday when it was announced that Chris Tanev was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fans thought he would be a lock to be in a victory green sweater next season after his playoff exit interview. However, when he asked for a 6-8 year extension, Jim Nill didn't want another Suter-like deal and traded his rights. The Stars' salary cap was saved with that trade for players like Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, and others
If the Stars want to be competitors next season for the Stanley Cup, they must find a replacement for Chris Tanev in the lineup. There are tons of free agents who could fit in well in the Stars' lineup. One of those potential candidates played with the Colorado Avalanche after the trade deadline last season. Here are three potential defensemen that could replace Chris Tanev in the lineup.
Brandon Montour
Montour put up some surprising numbers last season with the Florida Panthers. Montour recorded 11 goals and 33 assists last season during the regular season and the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's a young defenseman that could produce some goals from the blue line. He would fit into what Pete DeBoer wants to run on the ice and has playoff experience. The only thing standing in the Stars' way of signing him is
Sean Walker
Walker would provide a much-needed offensive boost from the blue line. He recently played with the Colorado Avalanche for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after the Philadelphia Flyers traded him at the deadline. He recorded ten goals and 19 assists during the regular season. His veteran presence would boost the physicality and offense the Stars' defensemen lacked for most of last season.
Brady Skjei
Skjei is the last left-handed defenseman the Stars should consider to fill Tanev's spot in the lineup. He scored 13 goals and recorded 34 assists during the regular season. Skjei is an offensive juggernaut that could make the Stars deadly from the blue line next season. He's an older defenseman at 30 years old, but he has the playoff experience that could help the Stars finally reach the Stanley Cup Finals next season. The Stars must fight to the front of the line if they want a chance to sign him. My only concern about him is how much he wants per season. If it's identical to Tanev's deal, the Stars should move on to someone else.