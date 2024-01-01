Three New Years resolutions for the Dallas Stars to complete in 2024
It's now officially 2024 in Texas, and the Dallas Stars are where they need to be in the standings. Every year, people try to complete New Year's resolutions. Here are three New Year's resolutions the Stars should work on in 2024.
By Brian Sweet
The clock has officially struck midnight in Texas, and it's now 2024! Fans have made many Dallas Stars memories that they will remember forever in 2023. NHL reporters were stunned when the Stars made it to the Western Conference Finals last season after doubting them. With it now being 2024, many people across the country have New Year's resolutions they want to complete. Here are three New Year's resolutions the Stars should finish in 2024.
Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 3. Have a dominating power play unit again
One New Year's resolution that the Stars need to complete is getting back to having a legit power play unit. The Stars are in the middle of the pack this year with a 22.3 power-play percentage. Last season, the Stars had the fifth-best power play percentage in the league with 25%. It took them a while to get the power play again after a rough start to the season. Finishing this season with the fifth-best or higher power-play percentage is a goal the Stars should want.
Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 2. Promote Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque
Another resolution for the Stars is promoting both their top prospects, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, to the NHL. After Jim Nill sent them down to the AHL to develop, they are both at the top of the AHL in points. While the Stars don't have room on the roster right now, it might be tempting to promote them. Bourque looks the most NHL-ready out of both of them. Hopefully, we will see Bourque and Stankoven take over the NHL later in 2024.
Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 1. Improve the defense
The last resolution the Stars need to complete is improving their defense. As the Stars' defense is now, it won't help the Stars win the Stanley Cup this season. They need to make a move at the deadline by trading for a defensive-minded defenseman at the deadline. Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is a name linked to the Dallas Stars. We will see what Jim Nill does at the trade deadline later this spring. I hope everyone has a good 2024 filled with good memories. Hopefully, the Stars finish these goals and bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas soon.