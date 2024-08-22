Three things that Casey DeSmith will be do next season
By Brian Sweet
Jake Oettinger's buddy on the bench will be different this upcoming season. For those who might have missed it or already saw the news, Scott Wedgewood is now with the Nashville Predators. He will be backing up Juuse Saros next season, which will be strange considering Wedgewood will stay within the division. Casey DeSmith was signed this offseason as Oettinger's new backup goaltender for the upcoming season. It's a goaltender you should get to know for the next three years.
DeSmith said earlier this offseason he was excited to join the Stars and start forming chemistry with Oettinger. While Oettinger might not be the biggest fan of disc golf, I'm sure they will get some time during training camp to acclimate before the season kicks off in mid-October. DeSmith will probably get more playing time than he did in Vancouver last season. Here are three things DeSmith will do next season for the Stars as they look to return to the Western Conference Finals.
3. Be a voice on the bench for Oettinger
DeSmith will be a voice on the bench for Oettinger this season. I'm sure if you attended home games last season, you saw Wedgewood and Oettinger talking at the end of the bench. DeSmith will assume that role this upcoming season, being a "cheerleader" for Oettinger when he's having a rough game. I'm sure DeSmith can do that for Oettinger and even come in for him if he gets injured in the middle of a game.
2. Give Oettinger days off over the course of the season
DeSmith's other role will be giving Oettinger days off throughout the season. Oettinger will play roughly 50-55 games, so he's in good health and condition for the playoffs next season. DeSmith will play at least a game or two every two weeks. DeSmith has a proven track record of giving goaltenders a night off if they feel tired. DeSmith had 29 saves against the Nashville Predators during the playoffs last season. I'm sure he can handle a more significant workload here in Dallas.
1. Play for an extended period if Oettinger gets injured
If you remember, last season, Oettinger got injured and was out for a month. Wedgewood stepped up to the plate and played consecutive games against tough teams while Oettinger rested. If something were to happen with Oettinger, Magnus Hellberg would likely come up and assist the team. He was signed recently as the "injury insurance" goalie. Let's not even worry about that and get ready to enjoy Oettinger and DeSmith leading us back to the playoffs.