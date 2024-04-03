To be or not to be Top Dog: A case for the Dallas Stars winning the Presidents' Trophy
The Dallas Stars are in a catch-22 as they advance towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a couple of weeks. With the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche losing on Monday night, the Stars have a shot of being the best team in the NHL. Should the Stars win the Presidents' Trophy or let the New York Rangers have it?
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars are in a unique position tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Not only can they set a franchise record for consecutive wins, but they can also move into first place in the entire league. The last time the Stars won the trophy was during the 1998-99 season. That was when the Stars won the Stanley Cup. However, recently teams that have won the President's Cup haven't had long playoff runs. Let's look if the Stars should try to win the President's Trophy or let another team win it.
To Be Or Not To Be Top Dog: Why not to win the President's Trophy
The Stars shouldn't go after the President's Trophy this year. With a young core of players, it would be too stressful for them to deal with trying to win 16 games. Seven teams won the Presidents' Trophy since 2000 that have lost in the first round of the playoffs. The last team to lose was the Boston Bruins last season. They were up 3-1 against the Florida Panthers and couldn't close it out against them. That is the last thing the Stars need to deal with going into this offseason with questions of who to re-sign.
To Be Or Not To Be Top Dog: Why to win the President's Trophy
The last time the Stars won the Presidents' Trophy, they won the Stanley Cup. What's better than raising one banner at the AAC next October is raising two banners. The Stars would finally get respect in the NHL for being a good team. There would be no question that hockey belongs in an unorthodox market like Texas. Kids would enjoy the Stanley Cup Parade and want to grow up to play professional hockey. What a time to be alive for the Stars to join the Texas Rangers in winning a championship.
To Be Or Not To Be Top Dog: Conclusion
The Stars would be better off not winning the Presidents' trophy this season. I know it isn't good coming from a Stars reporter, but I don't want to be the Bruins of this year's playoffs. Let the New York Rangers have it and watch them lose in the first round. The less pressure on the Stars' young core, the longer the playoffs run the Stars will have. If it helps the Stars not face the Rangers in the Stanley Cup Finals, I'm all for it.