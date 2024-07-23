Top 5 players the Dallas Stars should make sure to keep
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have a bright future ahead of them with the players on their roster. Wyatt Johnston has become the NHL's worst nightmare in only two seasons. Logan Stankoven gives it 100% each time he takes a shift on the ice. Mavrik Bourque will play his first NHL season this upcoming year. While the Stars have other promising prospects in their pipeline, they will have to decide on others soon.
Stankoven, Johnston, Bourque, and Thomas Harley's contracts expire soon. I know the Stars' fanbase would hate to lose any of these players to teams in the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club would probably salivate if they could persuade one of these players to move to Utah. Keeping any of the four in Dallas would be challenging, with the salary cap increasing soon. Here are five players that the Stars must keep in Dallas.
Thomas Harley
Harley is the up-and-coming defenseman the Stars have developed. Harley is a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer from the Stars. If Miro decides to leave at the end of his deal, Harley could wind up being Miro Heiskanen's replacement as the top defenseman. He recorded 15 goals and 32 assists during the regular season last year. Harls is turning into an offensive weapon on the blue line, and the Stars can't let him go. The defense would fall apart without him sniping pucks from the blue line.
Logan Stankoven
There might be a riot at the Stars' front offices in Frisco if Stankoven were to leave the Stars. Stankoven quickly became a fan favorite after being called up late in the season. He provides quality minutes for the Stars despite his 5'8 height. Even though he only scored six goals during the regular season, fans can expect much more from him now that he has some experience at the NHL level. The only thing fans are waiting for is an extension and a cameo of him in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Wyatt Johnston
Johnston is another player who could cause a riot if he's allowed to walk in free agency. Forget giving him a bridge contract: give him the Brinks truck now. He didn't need a year down in Cedar Park to develop; he made the team outright after his nine-game tryout two seasons ago. Pete DeBoer even joked about hiding Johnston in his trunk so he couldn't return to the Windsor Spitfires. That is the type of player that you move heaven and earth to keep on your team.
Mavrik Bourque
Mavrik Bourque was the recipient of the AHL MVP award. He was one of the best two-way players in the AHL last season. While we don't know how his game will translate to the NHL level, Bourque could be worth keeping around if he has good numbers during the 2024-25 season. We will see how he does with Jamie Benn's line. While his future with the Stars is unclear, he could get a bridge contract based on how he does this upcoming season.
Jake Oettinger
Unless a 6'7 goalie comes along in the NHL Draft, the Stars will keep Oettinger for the foreseeable future. The only thing to watch with his contract negotiations is some absurd contracts his friends are getting across the league. The Stars might be unable to keep him if he wants an eight-year extension. He proved to be a reliable goaltender during their playoff run last season. Let's see if the Stars can swallow the fact that he might be worth an eight-year extension.