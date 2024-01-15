Trade Mobility: Weighing the Stars options before the approaching trade deadline

Well, if you follow Blackout Dallas closely, you know that my role is to let you know that the grass is always (Victory) greener on the other side of the fence. Brian keeps you up to date, Nick dives deep into the analytics, Samantha provides personality, and Mahima conveys creativity. As the curmudgeon of the group, I’m here to point out the imperfections of the team and identify what moves could be made to tune it up. Loosen your grip on your team favorites and finish up your projects, it’s time to cut bait and gear up for the long haul.