Tyler Seguin's two goals lead the Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens
The Dallas Stars traveled to Montreal for an early afternoon tilt against the Montreal Canadiens. Both teams were aggressive in the first period by not allowing each other to score going into the second frame. That's where Tyler Seguin would score two goals in the second period as it helped the Stars win 3-2 today. Here are the three takeaways from the Star's win over the Canadiens this afternoon.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars found another way to win ugly on the road against the Montreal Canadiens. Tyler Seguin's two goals were the difference this afternoon as the Stars won 3-2. It was an ugly win because the Stars went 0-6 on the power play this afternoon. They should have scored on half of those opportunities. The fact Jake Oettinger had to stand on his head again to get us this win was not a good thing for the Stars. Here are the three takeaways from the game over the Canadiens.
Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 3. Thomas Harley: Elite Defenseman
Rev those engines for Thomas Harley Stars' fans. Thomas Harley's 13th goal puts him in a three-way tie with Rasmus Dahlin and Cale Makar for the most goals by a defenseman this season. Harley has been a super-bright light on the blue line this season and has provided offense all season. It will be interesting to see what the Stars do this offseason when he becomes a Restricted Free Agent. He might end up with an 8-year extension depending on how he finishes the season.
Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 2. Tyler Seguin and the Bachelors
Tyler Seguin's line bailed the Stars out today when the offense wasn't clicking early in the second period. Shortly after Harley scored the first goal, Seguin added an insurance goal. Later in the second period, Duchene found Seguin for another goal. The Stars would probably not have won this game without Seguin and the Bachelors this afternoon. Jim Nill deserves credit for signing Duchene this offseason. We probably wouldn't have seen Seguin score goals this season without him.
Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 1. Have to fix the power play
While it was nice that the Stars won on the road today, they need to fix the power play ASAP. The fact the Stars couldn't make the Canadiens pay for their crimes with the extra man is terrible. The Stars ended up 0-6 on the power play this afternoon. If the Stars could get the power play going, no one would want to play against this team. The Stars have a couple of days to work on their power play before the Carolina Hurricanes arrive in Dallas to take on the Stars on Tuesday night.