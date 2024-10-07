Warriors Mentality: Stankoven is ready for an outstanding rookie season

Logan Stankoven is one of the up-and-coming prospects in the National Hockey League. Stankoven has dazzled on the ice at every level he's played at. I remember last season when a couple of AHL coaches begged the Dallas Stars to promote him to the NHL level because he outgrew the AHL. When Stankoven was called up to the Stars due to injuries last spring, no one knew of the immediate impact he would make. Stankoven sent a warning shot to the NHL that he wasn't going back down to the AHL.

Technically, the Stars sent him back and forth to become salary cap compliant, but Stankoven remained with the Stars and practiced. He was noticeable on every shift and gave it 110% when he was on the ice. When he returned to the bench, he would look back at his shift on the iPad that players are allowed to look at. You could tell that he was looking for ways to improve, even if it was a small detail in his game.

He will be playing his first entire season as a member of the Dallas Stars. Fans have already bought his jersey, and there should be a bunch of #11 Victory Green jerseys at the American Airlines Center. After watching the final two preseason games, Stankoven has shown that teams must move heaven and earth to stop him on the ice. The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues already received that message.

Stankoven is even considered for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the player with the best rookie season. The Stars haven't been in the race since Jason Robertson was a runner-up to Kirill Kaprizov. Stankoven has a great shot to win the trophy and allow the Stars to be in the postseason awards spotlight.

However, Stankoven is going up against some tough competition for the trophy. Macklin Celebrini was the number one overall draft pick in this year's NHL Draft and was one of the top hockey players in college last season. Matvei Michkov is another rookie who will challenge young Stankoven for the top rookie honors. It will probably be a tight and scrutinized award this season because of all the talent that could win.

Stankoven has that warrior spirit in him and will be a factor for the Stars this season. He has grown up around winning cultures and wants to succeed at the highest level. You can tell that he wasn't satisfied after winning the Central Division with the Stars last season. He wants to lift the Stanley Cup in June. Fans are excited that hockey is starting on Thursday and can't wait to see Stankoven carry the Stars to new heights this season.

