How to watch the Dallas Stars in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs
The Dallas Stars are the top overall seed in the Western Conference, but it doesn’t mean they will have an easy matchup coming their way.
The Dallas Stars ended up ruling the Western Conference, finishing with 113 points and just one shy of the Presidents’ Trophy. Thanks to the “curse” surrounding recent Presidents’ Trophy winners, perhaps the Stars should be grateful that they’re not taking home what’s basically the ‘regular season championship,’ but that’s okay since this team has their eyes on the Stanley Cup.
If you’re pulling for the Stars this year or if you’ve been a fan since they arrived in Texas about three decades ago, keep reading for insights on who they are playing and when.
Who will the Dallas Stars play in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs?
As the Western Conference’s top team, the Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights, and this isn’t your typical Top Seed vs. Bottom Seed matchup, thanks to how deep Vegas is. But, if the Stars win, they will have eliminated one of the league’s deepest teams regardless of conference.
When are the Stars and Knights facing off?
Catch the first game between the Stars and Golden Knights at 9:30 PM EST on Monday, April 22nd. As the top team in the West, Dallas will get home ice to begin the series. As for Games 2 through 7 (if necessary), keep reading for the dates and times - all start times are EST:
- Game 2: Wednesday, April 24th at 9:30 PM
- Game 3: Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 PM
- Game 4: Monday, April 29th TBD
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 1st TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, May 3rd, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Sunday, May 5th TBD (if necessary)
How to watch the Stars and Knights in Round 1?
Check out Game 1 between the Stars and Knights on ESPN, FX, TVAS, or SN360. And for a complete list of each scheduled game, keep reading:
- Game 2: TVAS, SN360, ESPN
- Game 3: TVAS, SN360, SN, truTV, MAX, TBS
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: TBD
- Game 6: TBD
- Game 7: TBD
You can also stream each game via fuboTV if you would rather watch online.
What to watch for when the Stars square off against the Knights
Although the Stars won the top seed in the Western Conference, it’s tough to see them enjoying an easy walkthrough against the bottom-seeded Golden Knights. Dallas never beat Vegas this year; they lost a game in regulation and two in overtime, leading to them earning just two points. Now that Vegas has a healthier lineup, they could be even more formidable in the playoffs. And the Stars, who scored just four times against them in the regular season, must look for a way to figure out this upstart team.
(Data provided by Hockey-Reference)