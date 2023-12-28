When do the Dallas Stars call up Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven in the spring?
One of the big decisions that the Stars have in the second half of their season is whether they promote Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven to Dallas. Based on how they are playing in the AHL right now, they are ready for the NHL. Let's look at when you might see either player or both in the NHL this season.
By Brian Sweet
We are almost halfway through the season, and the Dallas Stars are right where they need to be in the standings. They are in a three-way race for the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. It might be another photo finish this season going down the stretch. The most asked question from the Stars fan base is whether we will see Mavrik Bourque or Logan Stankoven in the NHL this season. Let's take a look at when that could happen in the Spring.
Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque Promotion: What are their stats today?
It shouldn't surprise anyone that both players are crushing expectations in the AHL this season. Bourque currently leads the league with 37 (13 G, 24 A) points, and Stankoven is behind him with 35 (14 G, 21A). Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill said at training camp that they needed more time developing before making the Opening Night Roster. They both developed their game faster than Nill anticipated and now he might be forced to decide to bring them up sooner than he wanted to.
Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque Promotion: What is the hold up right now?
The reason why the Stars haven't called up either player is due to the salary cap. Nill used every penny of available cap space to fill in the roster this season. It's why the Stars had to use the St. Louis Blues' emergency backup goaltender to get the salary cap exemption to call up Matt Murray. The Stars will be getting cap space with every game played.
Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque Promotion: When could we see them?
The Stars might promote both once they get enough salary cap space. It might be early February at the latest they might be called up. Let them continue to develop in the AHL for now and help the Texas Stars to a divisional title. All Stars fans can do is cheer them on as the Texas Stars start their season back up this weekend in Manitoba.
Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque Promotion: Conclusion
I know many teams around the league wish they had the problem the Dallas Stars have right now. Stankoven and Bourque developing at a record pace have the Dallas Stars' future set for a long time. I can't wait to see how both players develop chemistry with the rest of the young talent on the Dallas Stars roster. It's only a matter of time before Bourque and Stankoven set the NHL on fire in Victory Green.