Which version of Mavrik Bourque will the Dallas Stars get this season
By Brian Sweet
Mavrik Bourque was a dangerous player in the AHL last season. I remember reading articles that AHL head coaches in their division were tired of Logan Stankoven and Bourque torching their teams. That's a pretty high compliment if you ask me. The fact that coaches wanted both players out of the league lets you know that you are on the right path for a long NHL career. It will be interesting to see how he does in his first NHL season with the Stars this year.
There's a big chance he will be on the opening night lineup with Jamie Benn and Stankoven. Both players will teach Bourque the ropes of playing in the NHL every night. While he won the AHL MVP award last season, fans don't know which version of Bourque they will get on night one. Will the Stars get the dominant AHL MVP, or will they get the version that was quiet at times?
Due to injuries and being in the playoff pool, Mavrik Bourque did get some time in the NHL. He suited up for game six of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. However, Bourque didn't get enough ice time to show what he could do night in and out for the Stars. Based on the highlights I saw last year during his time in Cedar Park, he shouldn't have an issue becoming an everyday threat on the ice.
Bourque's strength is his speed and ability to quickly shoot the puck quickly at the net. I remember he took over a game by scoring four goals, including the game-winner in overtime. That is the type of ceiling Bourque brings to the Stars roster. If DeBoer thinks he's ready for the NHL level, overtime will impact the team next season. He could average two goals and two assists a game, just like he did against the Manitoba Moose in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
I believe Mavrik Bourque is ready for the tougher competition at the NHL level. It might take him time to adjust his game to the tougher competition. Stars' fans must be patient with him if he starts the season in Nashville. Bourque and Stankoven can be every-night goal scorers if they stick to their game. The Stars might have a triple-scoring threat of young talent next season, where teams have to choose which youngster to defend. The future of hockey is bright in the state of Texas.