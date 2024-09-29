Will missing training camp affect Jason Robertson?

After getting surgery on his foot, Jason Robertson missed most of the Dallas Stars training camp and preseason games. Let’s look at how this may impact him and the team from several angles.

Jason Robertson Injury: Did you get déjà vu?

At the start of the 2022-2023 season, Robertson missed most of training camp due to contract negotiations. He then scored 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and had the best season of his career. The joke at the time was that Robertson should never attend training camp again because of that breakout season after. But there’s some truth in the humor.

Because of how he has proven himself before, there's no reason to think that missing training camp will affect Robertson negatively. This is Robertson's sixth season with the Stars, and he has a well-established presence on the team. Prioritizing proper healing makes sense for him to perform at his best in the games that matter in the regular season.

Jason Robertson Injury: Line Chemistry

Joe Pavelski's departure will be present in every part of this Stars team. He brought leadership, wisdom, and experience to every member (and even housing if you're Wyatt Johnston). But the Pavelski-sized hole will be greatest felt by his longtime linemates, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson.

With Robertson missing the majority of training camp, it will be more difficult to establish chemistry before the season begins. Thankfully, the Stars do have a good option to roll out first.

While Pavelski played the majority of games with Robertson and Hintz, Wyatt Johnston also got a look look with that duo. Johnston is quickly becoming one of the Stars most valuable players and this line could spring forward into the new season with confidence.

The Robertson-Pavelski-Hintz line played 75 games together for 718.8 minutes, with 41 goals scored in the 2023-2024 regular season. The Robertson-Hintz-Johnston line played 13 games together for 111.5 minutes, with nine goals scored in the regular season. But in the playoffs, the predominant offensive line was Johnston-Benn-Stankoven, who played 14 games and scored seven goals.

Pete DeBoer might want to keep that playoff chemistry together. But as is typical of the start of the season, there are many moving pieces. Specifically, Mavrik Bourque might be ready to take that next step into the NHL. If he does so, he might get put on the Benn and Stankoven line, with Johnston moving up to play with Hintz and Robertson.

While Robertson is out, figuring out these decisions is harder. He did join the team today in practice which is a wonderful sign of progress. Hopefully, Robertson will not have a drop-off in production once the season begins in a few weeks.

Jason Robertson joined the morning practice with the team today! Coach Alain Nasreddine remains optimistic about his readiness for the season opener. — Brent Severyn (@BrentSeveryn) September 28, 2024

