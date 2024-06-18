Wish Upon A Star: Top center targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft (Part 1 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
Welcome back to another day of looking at top hockey prospects that the Stars could draft in the 2024 NHL Draft. Today's focused position will be the Center position. With how the Stars have focused on defensemen the last couple of drafts, the Stars could take a look at the Center position for pick number 29. With no dire need to load up on any position, the Stars could take the best player available when they are on the clock.
The Stars have had recent success with drafting forwards recently. Look no further than Wyatt Johnston. He was drafted in the 2021 NHL Draft, and it didn't take long for him to leap to the NHL. The same thing goes with Logan Stankoven. He's expected to win the Calder Trophy for top rookie next season. I wouldn't be surprised If Jim Nill splurged on another offensive Center. Here are some of the top Centers whom could be drafted by the Stars at number 29.
Sam O'Reilly
The Stars would hit the jackpot if O'Reilly is still on the board at #29. It would be like having a second Wyatt Johnston on the Stars' roster. O'Reilly's ability to find open teammates and score goals is a plus that would attract Jim Nill's attention. He had a solid Memorial Cup run and improved his draft stock. He scored 20 goals and 36 assists with the London Knights. Don't be surprised if the Stars splurge on him instead of taking a left-handed defenseman.
Julius Miettinen
Another center the Stars could target in the first round is Julius Miettinen. He had a solid season in the WHL, recording 31 goals and 36 assists for the Everett Silvertips. He does not shy away from contact in front of the net like Joe Pavelski did and was used on the power play. He would probably return to the Silvertips next season and continue to develop his all-around game. He's another enticing prospect that could lure Nill from drafting a defenseman at 29.
Teddy Stiga
I mentioned him in our prologue article on Sunday. Stiga has been compared to players like Vincent Trocheck. Nill would stash him away at Boston College, where he will play hockey next season. He scored 36 goals and recorded 43 assists with the USA U-18 team this past season. He has the potential to have a long career with the Stars. My only concern with him is he would get logjammed behind all the other top center prospects the Stars have.