Wish Upon A Star: Top defensemen for Stars to target in NHL Draft (part 1 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
The 2024 NHL Draft is right around the corner, and the Dallas Stars are looking to upgrade at the defenseman position. Lian Bichsel was a solid first step in the right direction. He's the most likely prospect to make the Stars' roster next season. However, they need more help on the blueline to compete for the Stanley Cup. Bichsel is not going to cure all of their defensive issues overnight.
There are some solid defensemen that the Stars can pick up starting in the first round. E.J. Emery is one of those defenseman. He has one of the best defensive coverage games I've seen in years. He's like an "American version" of Miro Heiskanen. Emery doesn't have a complete offensive game, but that can be developed over the next few seasons in the minor leagues. Here are some defensemen the Stars can target in the NHL Draft this season.
Top Defensemen the Stars can select in 2024 (Part 1 of 2)
E.J. Emery
Emery would be my top choice if the Stars draft a defenseman in the first round. Emery has all the talent in the world that will help the Stars win the Stanley Cup in the future. He has the making to be a young Miro Heiskanen in the Stars' lineup if the Stars select him. He won't make the roster outright because he needs time to develop his offensive game. Emery would also fit into the team Jim Nill wants to create in Dallas. It's not a bad consolation prize for missing the Stanley Cup Finals for a second season.
Stian Solberg
After watching the YouTube video below, Solberg would be a consolation prize if they miss out on drafting Emery. Solberg and Bichsel would terrorize opponents in the future, and I'm all for it. He already has a scoring game, which is a plus. He recorded 15 points in Norway's top hockey league. He was fifth on the team in penalty minutes last season. Jake Oettinger would select him if he had a say at the draft table.
Aron Kiviharju
His draft stock has taken a hit after his injury, but he's fallen into the range of the Dallas Stars in the first round. The Finnish defenseman can anticipate moves and set up his teammates for success on the ice. The only downside to him is he will need to put on some muscle to compete in the NHL. He would be in the minor leagues for a few seasons while the Stars have him in the weight room. Did I forget to mention that he's a left-handed defenseman?