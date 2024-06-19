Wish Upon A Star: Top LW targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft (Part 1 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
Welcome back for another exciting day as we preview different hockey prospects before the 2024 NHL Draft. In today's installment of Wish Upon A Star, let's look at the left-wing prospects who could be available for the Stars. It's a position I mentioned in the prologue that the Stars would probably take in the first round, depending on who's available. Teddy Stiga would be a fantastic choice at #29. He has experience at the center and left-wing positions.
After looking back at the recent draft history of the Stars, they took a left wing in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft last summer. While it's too early to wonder if Sebastian Bradshaw will have a future with the Stars, you might as well draft one if there's one available at the bottom of the first round. Here are some possible left-wing prospects that the Stars could select with the 29th pick.
Wish Upon A Star: Top LW targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft
Igor Chernyshov
Chernyshov might be selected before pick #29, but the Stars could be lucky and select him. He's a physical left wing who's shown promise in the KHL. I'm sure Jim Nill will keep him over there for a couple more seasons to develop before bringing him to Cedar Park. He would be well worth the first-round pick because the Stars can always use another developed scoring threat on the team. Jake Oettinger would love to have another guy help clear the front of the net. A player comparision would be former Dallas Star Valeri Nichushkin.
Trevor Connelly
Connelly is another talented left winger who could fall to the Dallas Stars at 29 in the first round. He will be attending Providence College to play hockey in the fall. Nill would probably stash him there while he develops his game. He finished second in points in the USHL with 31 goals and 47 assists. Nill would love to draft another offensive weapon that could be explosive for the Stars. Even though he's a top left wing player, I don't know if Nill will draft him after what happened a couple years ago.
Marek Vanacker
Vanacker is another scoring left winger who would fit well with the Dallas Stars. he recorded 36 goals and 46 assists with Branford of the OHL this past season. He has the work ethic of Logan Stankoven and doesn't give up on the play until the whistle sounds. You cannot have enough of these players on your hockey team. He also loves to deliver big hits, and that is something the Stars are lacking at the moment. Let him develop in the OHL for a few years and let him loose in Cedar Park.