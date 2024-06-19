Wish Upon A Star: Top LW targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft (Part 2 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
Welcome back to the second half of today's Wish Upon A Star. This morning, we looked at some left-handed wing prospects who could be available at 29 for the Dallas Stars. This afternoon, we will look at some of the prospects available in the later rounds. This part of the draft is where Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill thrives to find those late-round gems that would have a shot of cracking the Stars' roster. Here are some late-round prospects that the Stars could draft.
Wish Upon A Star: Top LW targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft
Kevin He
It's a unique situation for why He's draft stock plummeted. He was on the Niagara IceDogs last season, and the team traded their veterans away. Their team chemistry was a complete nightmare, with lines changing every game. Even with the situation, He scored 31 goals for the IceDogs last season. Jim Nill loves to draft these unique gems that no one has heard of. He is so under the radar that Nill could draft him in the sixth round.
Luke Ellinas
Let's stay in the Ontario Hockey League and look at another left-handed wing the Stars could draft. Ellinas recorded 16 goals and 17 assists with the Kitchener Rangers last season. He's only 18 and could develop in Kitchener. He could be the Stars' "let's take a flyer on him" pick in this year's draft. He could end up being another late-round steal for the Stars.
Austin Baker
Baker is a North American left-handed wing prospect that could be available in the later rounds. He finished with 15 goals and 16 assists last season with the US National U-18 team. He will be attending Michigan State University in the fall to play hockey. That would allow Nill to stash Baker and give him time to develop before possibly giving him an entry-level contract. He could end up being another American-born Stars player like Jason Robertson.