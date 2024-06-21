Wish Upon A Star: Top RW targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft (Part 1 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
Welcome to our second to last installment of Wish Upon A Star. Today's position we will look at is the right-wing position. This could be an intriguing draft selection for Jim Nill at the bottom of the first round with the right-wing talent available. There are tons of names that I could include in this article, but I will narrow it down to three names. One of the prospects available was just in the Memorial Cup. The latest right wing to be selected by the Stars was Matthew Seminoff back in 2022.
Over the last couple of days, we've gone over every position except the goaltender position, which will be tomorrow. The Stars could select any position they wanted with the 29th pick, and the pick could be a home-run selection. With the way that the development staff develops the prospects, whoever gets selected at 29 could be a future cornerstone player for the Stars. Here are three right-wing prospects who could get selected by Dallas in the first round.
Terik Parascak
Parascak is one of the elite playmakers who could find himself at the bottom of the first round. He could be selected a couple of picks before the Stars but would have Nill running like Greg Popovich to the podium if available at 29. He recorded 43 goals and 62 assists for the Prince George Cougars. Talk about getting a massive consolation prize at #29. Missing out on the Stanley Cup Finals would sting less if the Stars selected him.
Sam O'Reilly
O'Reilly is a prospect that NHL writers have the Stars selecting with the 29th pick overall. O'Reilly would fit right in with the Stars' offense after a few more seasons with the London Knights. He finished with 20 goals and 36 assists last season. He could end up on the top line if the Stars keep him. Don't be surprised if the Stars decide to take the young weapon who just competed in the Memorial Cup.
Liam Greentree
Wyatt Johnston would have some insight on this player since he plays for the Windsor Spitfires. Greentree is a scoring weapon on the right side that could pair well with Johnston. He scored 36 goals and recorded 54 assists with the Spitfire last season. Nill would probably stash him with the Spitfire for a couple more seasons until there is a roster spot in Dallas. He's another solid prospect who would make Johnston and Stars' fans happy for years.