Wish Upon a Star: With the 29th pick, the Stars select Emil Hemming
By Brian Sweet
Well, the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft is finally here. The Stars have done on the latest prospects and will finally select one tonight. Tonight's draft pick will join former first-round picks like Miro Heiskanen, Wyatt Johnston, and Thomas Harley. Without further to do, with the 29th pick overall, the Dallas Stars select forward Emil Hemming. It's a slam dunk pick that will help out the Stars later on in the future. Here's more information on who the Stars selected tonight in the first round.
Emil Hemming background
Emil Hemming played for TPS (SM-Liiga) in Finland last season. His stats were so low because he was put on the checking line and couldn't showcase all of his skills for the NHL Scouts. He scored seven goals and recorded four assists last season. He should get moved up to a top line next season, so we'll see more of what the Stars' draft scouts saw in him next season. For now, it seems like the Stars will allow him to develop over in Finland for the next couple of seasons before bringing him over.
Stars fans are confused by the pick
There was a mixed bag of reactions from the fanbase when they announced the draft pick. Fans, including myself, thought the Stars would select defenseman EJ Emery. The Stars' defense could have used a draft pick right there. However, we are not draft scouts for the Stars organization and should trust the reigning GM of the Year and his staff with the pick. It looks like the Stars could pick a defenseman tomorrow if they wanted.
Plans for tomorrow
The Stars only have two more picks in this draft unless they trade back into the draft. They have one pick in the fifth and seventh rounds tomorrow. Who they draft in those rounds is up in the air, and anyone's guess who they draft. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas tomorrow for more information on who they draft and post-draft analysis.