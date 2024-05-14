Wyatt Johnston's 21st birthday starts off with a win against Colorado
By Brian Sweet
Wyatt Johnston has graduated from Apple Cider to postgame beers. He kicked off his 21st birthday celebration with two goals in the 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. When he scored his second goal, his hockey dad celebrated with him. The one thing that I loved that Johnston did last night was sacrificing his hat trick by giving the puck to Sam Steel. It shows what kind of teammate he is and his future with the Dallas Stars organization.
Before I continue with the remainder of the article, we must address the Valeri Nichushkin news that was dropped before the game. He is suspended for the next six months before he can be reinstated into the league. I don't know what kind of demons that he's going through or enduring right now, but I hope he gets the help he needs. Even though he only played four seasons with the Dallas Stars, seeing him get healthy matters most. I hope his doctor and therapist can get him the help he needs.
With the win in Colorado, the Stars have pushed the Avalanche to the brink of elimination. The Stars can't be content being up 3-1 in the series. This is when the team with their back against the wall can be dangerous. They must be ready for an ambush at the American Airlines Center as the Avalanche will look to force game six back in Colorado. Hopefully, the Stars take care of business on Wednesday and get rested for Vancouver or Edmonton. Here are the three takeaways from the win last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Shut down defense
Even though the Avalanche had two of their best players out for various reasons, the Stars were able to shut down the Avalanche. Jake Oettinger was fantastic between the pipes by only allowing one goal last night. You can't blame him for that goal since it went past him in the blink of an eye. That was the best defense that the Stars had in the entire series against the Avalanche. They must do that again on Wednesday night to eliminate the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Petty Oettinger
Oettinger has stood on his head the past two games and gave the Stars a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Before the playoffs began, multiple hockey experts and journalists said Oettinger would be the key to a long playoff run for the Stars. He has done that and more against the Golden Knights and the Avalanche. Vancouver and Edmonton better start formulating a plan because Oettinger will be a pest for either team.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Wyatt Johnston
Johnston will be set for life as he enters his early 20's. He passed Mike Modano for the most playoff goals before the age of 21 in the win over the Avalanche. I liked the effort on the penalty kill and scoring that short-handed goal. That determination to score the puck is a characteristic you want to be mentioned with your name during a playoff run. Fans attending the game on Wednesday might be in for a post-birthday treat.