Quinn Hughes sends the Minnesota Wild to the second round of the playoffs

The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild faced off in Game 6 this evening. Dallas's season was on the line vs. the Wild tonight. With the way the Stars came out in the first period, things went downhill quickly. Quinn Hughes made an amazing highlight reel move to open the scoring. However, things went from bad to worse for the Stars as Mikko Rantanen had to enter concussion protocol for the rest of the first period after hitting his head on the ice. The Stars would go on to lose 5-2 to the Wild and be eliminated from the playoffs.

The season ends, but our gratitude does not.



Thanks for riding with us every step of the way, Stars fans 💚 pic.twitter.com/zlHn6ABZOU — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 1, 2026

It's disappointing that the Stars couldn't get past the first round after their success during the regular season. Colorado was so good that it basically forced Minnesota to prepare for this series at the Trade Deadline, and they had the better team. I wish them all the best as they move on to take the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Jake Oettinger, you did nothing wrong tonight. You showed up and kept the game within reach. The rest of the team failed you tonight. Here are the four takeaways for the final time of the 2025-26 season.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-04-30: pic.twitter.com/xwVi2M9iES — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) May 1, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 4. Nothing Dallas could have done on Quinn Hughes's goal

The Dallas Stars could really do nothing about Quinn Hughes's goal in the first period. That was just an excellent shot by an excellent player. I know the Stars didn't have the best start to the game; however, Jake Oettinger saved them from being down 2-0 early. That amazing highlight save he made with his stick kept the Stars in the game in the first period. Unfortunately, the Stars couldn't force a Game 7 back in Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Stopped driving the net and waited for power play opportunities

The Stars used the same kind of conservative offense, shooting the puck at the net and then retreating to get back on defense. Jesper Wallstedt stood strong in between the pipes tonight and deserves to go on to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas wasn't going to win two games in a row with how they weren't attacking the net. It's basically how the game went after Rantanen left the game in concussion protocol. Offseason reporting will be interesting to see how many injuries they had.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Can't blame Otter for this loss

The Stars' fanbase can't really blame Oettinger for this loss tonight. He was fantastic and that second Wild goal should have been a penalty for holding Miro Heiskanen back from making a play. Oettinger was the only reason the Wild didn't send the score tonight into the stratosphere above St. Paul. If the Stars did better overall at even strength in the last three games, they wouldn't be in the position that they are now.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Not how anyone in the locker room wanted the season to end

I remember when the season began, and the team was being interviewed, and everyone from the last three seasons said there was no excuse for being in the Stanley Cup Finals. That has come to fruition as the Stars are headed back home to Texas with their season over. You can't blame the playoff format, even though it really has to change, in my opinion. All you can blame are the players who failed to show up throughout the series. It stings to be headed home early, but that's what happens when the team is caught looking at playing the Colorado Avalanche.

I want to say it's been a blast this season providing you with coverage of the Dallas Stars. I've enjoyed interacting with our fans on social media and growing the Blackout Dallas fanbase. I hope we can get through the summer together and be ready for the 2026-27 season in the fall. We will have more articles coming out from the fallout of the Stars. I hope Dallas can rebuild their roster and remain healthy next season. It will come a time when the Stars are in the Stanley Cup Finals, but it just wasn't meant to be our year.