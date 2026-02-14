Radek Faksa and Team Czechia cleaned the gravy bowl against France

One of our underappreciated Olympians took the ice this morning as Radek Faksa and Team Czechia looked to get back into the swing of things after losing 5-0 to Canada. I can't be too surprised about that score, given how talented Canada is at hockey. However, Radek Faksa and Team Czechia took advantage of France by winning 6-3. It was a great win by Team Czechia to get back in the race, but they still have a lot of work ahead of them. Here are the four takeaways from today's game for Radek Faksa and Team Czechia.

Team Czechia vs. Team France Recap: 4. Took advantage of an inexperienced squad

Nothing against the country of France because it's a pretty country, it's just that hockey is not in your DNA. Team Czechia looked like Team Canada when they faced them today. While they are still in the red in the point differential, Czechia could cause some commotion with a win in their final group-stage game. They looked like the team many said could be a dark horse at the Olympics. I would keep your eyes on this team because they look like they could cause some commotion.

Team Czechia vs. Team France Recap: 3. Six different players scored

Team Czechia really demonstrated they have a lot of skilled scorers on their roster since six of them scored in today's game. It was good to see David Pastrnak get going, as that was one of the keys to the game for Team Czechia. I think this team could end up being one of those sneaky teams that could cause some upsets. While it was just one game against a hockey-not-good country, it was still a solid win for Czechia, coming off their loss to Canada.

Team Czechia vs. Team France Recap: 2. Radek Faksa played his role perfectly

Faksa recorded two assists in today's game against France. He's not known as a goal-scorer when he suits up for the Dallas Stars. However, that doesn't stop him from helping his teammates reach new heights. Seeing him get a couple of assists feels like watching him score a couple of goals because he's the type of player who does all the gritty stuff. Even though he didn't join Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley in the scoring department, we are very proud of Faksa and his game this morning.

Team Czechia vs. Team France Recap: 1. Do it one more time

If Team Czechia wants to get a good seed in the knockout stage, they have to have another superb performance against Switzerland on Sunday morning. It's an early game, so make sure to put a pot of coffee on before the game begins. As of right now, they would be competing for one of the quarterfinal spots available. A good win could get them out of that and into the semifinals, which seems unlikely. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas for more Olympic news on your favorite Stars' players.