Radek Faksa brings tons of experience to Team Czechia for the Olympics

Team Czechia will have an interesting group for the upcoming Olympics. Their roster is not as overpowering as that of the United States, Canada, and Sweden. However, they have many talented and proven NHL players on the squad who will expect to push for a medal. Radek Faksa will be no different, given his hard-working skills. Here are some reasons Radek can elevate the play of Team Czechia in February.

Radek Faksa Team Czechia: 3. Faceoffs and Physicality

Many centers are tasked with the responsibility of playing a 200-foot game. Radek Faksa has shown that to be one of his strengths over the years. He is a consistent guy in the faceoff dot, being well over 50% almost every year. His physicality is often overlooked in his game. He sets the tone on the forecheck, which will be a primary focus for Czechia in the Olympics. His ability to shut down top centers will help keep Czechia in games. It will be something fun to watch as the games begin in February.

Radek Faksa Team Czechia: 2. NHL Playoff Experience

Team Czechia brings 12 current NHL players to Italy. Radek Faksa brings extensive playoff experience to help lead the team. With the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues, he has made the playoffs every year over the past half-decade. His roles in these games also change. With each shift getting tighter and tighter, the Stars have relied on Radek to play big minutes against top lines.

While he is not known as a goal scorer, he has also scored seven goals in the past few seasons. Knowing he has proven himself in big moments, expect the coaches to trust him late in games during the Olympic tournament. He has earned the opportunity through the playoff experiences as well.

Radek Faksa Team Czechia: 3. Penalty Kill

Radek has helped lead the Dallas Stars' penalty kill to numerous top-ten finishes in the league over the past decade. While his faceoffs are a big part of that, his defensive-zone play is essential to note, as well. He battles hard in front of the net, which is a necessity when down a man.

As a penalty killing forward, Radek is required to cover a lot of ground. His job is not only to prevent necessary passes but also to drop in front of the net at the right time to prevent quick goals. Look for Radek to thrive in this role on Team Czechia, or whatever role they decide is needed from him.