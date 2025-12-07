Remembering Tom Hicks for all the things he did to grow hockey in Texas

In the grand scheme of things, the Dallas Stars have not been in Dallas for very long. 2025 marks 32 years since the Stars moved from Minnesota to Dallas. To turn the organization into what it is today, many people played a role; he was one of those people. However, today is a sad day as it was announced that he passed away at the age of 79. From building all the StarCenters around the metroplex, let's look at some of the things he did to make hockey in Texas relevant.

Tom Hicks' impact on the Stars: 1. American Airlines Center

Mr. Hicks was a major advocate for the Stars getting a new arena in the late 1990s. He even helped plan the American Airlines Center into what it is today. The team would opene the arena in 2001 as which was a huge step for the relatively new franchise. Personally, the American Airlines Center has brought some great memories. Now, the Stars are exploring new options, the AAC is one of the best places to watch a game for hockey and basketball. Mr. Hicks' arena plan was very successful.

Tom Hicks' impact on the Stars: 2. Stanley Cup Run

Mr. Hicks owned the Dallas Stars from 1995 to 2011. He hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1999 for the Stars' only Stanley Cup victory so far. The Stars defeated the Sabres in six games. Mr. Hicks helped create the stellar team that finished won the Cup in triple overtime. However, there were several other historical seasons that were filled with great memories. The nearly immediate success of the franchise was something to behold. Creating a great hockey atmosphere in Texas was always going to be challenging, but early success definitely made it easier.

Tom Hicks' impact on the Dallas Stars: 1. Growing Hockey

As stated above, Mr. Hicks owned the Stars when hockey was new to the area. To create more fans, he knew it would be beneficial to have more people playing the sport. This gave him the idea of creating StarCenter facilities around the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Today, in 2025, these facilities have ice rinks that can be used for games and practices.

Dallas has seen an uptick in hometown players getting drafted and playing professionally. Given hockey is an indoor sport, it is great to see the sport spread to warmer states. Mr. Hicks made this a priority to help grow a game he enjoyed. The impact Mr. Hicks had on the Stars was unmatched. The impact he had on hockey was tremendous. The impact he had on Dallas was immense.