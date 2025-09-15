Resiliency was the lesson the Dallas Stars prospects learned tonight

If there is one thing the Dallas Stars' prospects get an A+ in this weekend, it is effort. They didn't let the Red Wings massive lead even phase them one bit. They came back into tonight's game in the third period. They would go on to win 6-5 and split the prospect tournament series with the Detroit Red Wings. I could not be more proud with the effort the Stars gave tonight against the Red Wings. Here are the three takeaways from the comeback win against Detroit

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Penalties hurt alot

The Dallas Stars prospects looked like they were on a roll with the 2-0 lead in the first period until disaster happened. When you commit penalties, don't be surprised if the opposition strikes back. The Red Wings converted on a couple of power play goals in the first period to tie it up heading into the second period. Stars' fans know how much penalties can kill momentum in a game. It was a good lesson for the young Stars to learn before they head off to their respective teams for the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Jaxson Fuder might be someone to keep around

Jaxson Fuder might be someone the Stars need to keep around the organization after the two games this weekend. He had 13 goals and 19 assists between the two teams he played for last season. He's very aggressive and puck hungry. He opened the scoring in tonight's game at the Comerica Center. I'm interested to see how many preseason games he will get before the Stars put him in Cedar Park or send him back to the Red Deer Rebels. He's a player I'll keep an eye on when training camp begins on Thursday.

Jaxon Fuder gettin’ it done early!



1-0 good guys 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0zfo4AMyaI — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 14, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Effort

The Stars' prospects brought a lot of effort this weekend during the prospect tournament. The Stars could have laid down and quit in both of the games this weekend. However, they tried and succeeded in coming back and winning the game. Effort is something that coaches will take into consideration when making the final roster. Toby Petersen and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them as they decide which prospects will be playing in Cedar Park. Now, it's time to get the Texas Hockey Revolution started.

