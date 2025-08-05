Reunion Arena was the first arena to host the Dallas Stars

I know we had a great last week going over some of the most iconic things about the Dallas Stars. We talked about how Mike Modano will forever have a place in Dallas Stars history with his historic career. We continued talking about the infamous Mooterus Jersey and how some people weren't too fond of the design. We ended our week discussing the historic 2020 Stanley Cup win despite not winning it and the history of the Dallas Stars' goal song.

This week, we're shifting our focus to what makes Reunion Arena and the American Airlines Center so great. Those are the two stadiums the Stars have played in throughout their tenure here in Dallas. Reunion Arena was a historic venue where the Dallas Stars won their first Stanley Cup since moving from Minnesota. It even hosted the Dallas Mavericks until they moved to the American Airlines Center after 2001, along with the Stars.

It hosted several concerts, ranging from Journey to Van Halen. Some iconic music videos were even filmed at Reunion. Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" and Scorpions' "Still Loving You" were among Still Loving You were among some of the videos that were filmed here. In the later years of the arena, the Dallas Desperados played here. Still, they ultimately moved to the American Airlines Center because they wanted to play in the brand-new arena along with the other sporting teams in Dallas.

Reunion Arena was a great arena; however, as the building gets older, people want bigger and better things, such as the American Airlines Center. It was ultimately closed in 2008, and people were able to buy parts of the building before the demolition took place in 2009. You can never forget how great the arena was because it was the destination in the 90s for Dallas sporting events. Whether it was basketball or hockey, you could find it at Reunion Arena.

Tomorrow, we will talk about the American Airlines Center. The American Airlines Center is the current home for the Stars and the Mavericks. It's also home to concerts such as Bring Me The Horizon, which I'm looking forward to next month. There have been some pretty iconic events that have been hosted at the AAC as well. We will get into more of that tomorrow when we discuss the history of the AAC.

