Rise and Shine: Jim Nill makes a trade for Ceci and Granlund

That is one way to wake the fanbase up on a day off. I was not expecting any trade until the Trade Deadline. Unfortunately, the Stars had to make a move based on the news announced this morning. It was announced that Tyler Seguin and Nils Lundkvist were placed on the LTIR due to injuries. After that news, Nill decided to drop a big trade on the fanbase. He later announced the Stars acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks.

The Stars gave up their first-round pick for this year's draft along with a conditional third-round pick that becomes a fourth if they don't make the Stanley Cup Finals this year. After seeing the Sharks were looking at Lian Bichsel and Mavrik Bourque, I'm glad the Stars could talk down the Sharks GM to a couple of draft picks. That shows the mastery of Jim Nill as a GM. He keeps all the young talent while still competing for the Stanley Cup.

Dallas Stars Trade: What's Next

Well, as of now, it seems both players will be inserted into the lineup tomorrow night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, I could be wrong, and the Stars could play Kyle McDonald and Christian Kyrou, who were called up this morning. We will see what happens, but I have only two theories for tomorrow's game. It depends on how they feel about jumping into the game tomorrow night. That's where things stand right now after the trade.

Dallas Stars Trade: What Happened to Nils Lundkvist?

Nils Lundkvist was trying to play through an injury, and it got to the point that he needed surgery. This stinks because he was lightyears better than he was last season. Pete DeBoer started to trust him more, and Lundkvist was living up to his one-year contract. He turned the corner and was well worth the first-round draft pick the Stars gave him. All Lundkvist can do now is get the surgery and come back stronger if the Stars decide to bring him back next season.

Dallas Stars Trade: Is this the big splash?

I don't think Nill is done making moves right now. Another injury could come up from the Four Nations Face-Off in February. I'm sure Nill has more magic in the kitchen with trades that could help the Stars. Alex Tuch is a potential trade target near the trade deadline. The Stars still have plenty of cap space to use and could use it to solidify the team for the playoffs if they make it this season. The future of hockey is bright in Dallas, thanks to Jim Nill and his cap space staff.

