Robo Revival: Robertson's goal leads Dallas to a 5-2 win over San Jose

The Dallas Stars took on the San Jose Sharks at the American Airlines Center tonight. After losing to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Someone needed to step up and jumpstart another win streak at the AAC. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston stepped up tonight in the 5-2 win over the Sharks. It was another slow start, but things got going in the second period, and that was all she wrote tonight. Give Mackenzie Blackwood and the Sharks credit for hanging in as long as possible.

I will admit I was shocked to see Jake Oettinger between the pipes tonight for the Stars. After a long week taking on playoff-caliber teams, Oettinger could have used the rest for Tampa Bay and Carolina coming up next. However, Oettinger rose to the occasion and stymied the Sharks by only giving up one goal. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the San Jose Sharks.

We had one more surprise in store for Wiley:



Reading the starting lineup! 👏@DS_Foundation | #StarsFightCancer pic.twitter.com/f35YhIhrvr — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 21, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: 3. Robertson and Johnston are back

I find it funny that I predicted that Robertson and Johnston would score some goals tonight, and they did. Robertson did a little "spin-o-rama" to score their first goal of the game, and Johnston would put a pass from Hintz past Mackenzie Blackwood for another goal. Both players were in a slump going into tonight's matchup with the Sharks, and both found the back of the net. If the Stars can get those two going offensively, there will be some long nights for upcoming opponents on the schedule.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: 2. Stankoven finds the scoresheet with helper

Stankoven assisted on the third goal of the night, which tied him for the most points by a rookie with Matevi Michkov. Stankoven had some excellent shots on the net tonight, but Blackwood saved them. Stankoven will be a Calder Trophy finalist at the season's end. If some goalies would allow his shots to go in, he could run away with the award. He doesn't need to change anything after tonight's win. Stankoven must keep firing the puck at the net, and some will trickle in.

Another great assist from the Rook! pic.twitter.com/3sDXyV2gqd — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 21, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: 1. Oettinger solid as usual

Oettinger put on a clinic for the fans that attended the game tonight. Even though he allowed the Sharks to tie the game at the end of the first period, he was solid for the final two periods. After playing a grueling schedule last week, I was surprised the Stars allowed him to start tonight against the Sharks. You don't want Oettinger to play too many games to the point he's exhausted if the Stars make the playoffs. I'm sure he will start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

