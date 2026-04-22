Roope Hintz won't be able to help the Dallas Stars survive the Minnesota wilderness

Now that I have my new glasses and have better visibility of my computer screen, let's get down to the troubling news that surfaced last night as the Stars hit the road for games 3 and 4 in Minnesota. Some injuries are more detrimental to a team, while others are like a small spec that won't affect gameplay. However, the Stars will be without one of their top players for the next two games. Here's more on how Roope Hintz's injury will affect the Stars moving forward as they go behind enemy lines.

It was announced yesterday that Roope Hintz would be out for the next two games for the Dallas Stars as the series shifts towards Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, there is a glimmer of hope that Hintz would be available for Game 5 when the Stars return home to the American Airlines Center. While that's good news, it depends on where the series is when the Stars return this weekend after Game 4. It could be really good if the Stars have the Wild on the brink of elimination, or bad if the Stars are looking at elimination.

Now the Stars have done a good job of splitting the offense up evenly throughout the lineup in Hintz's absence. Justin Hryckowian has done a good job of helping out Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston on the top line, so I think that top line shouldn't be touched at all. Jason Robertson is doing good work on the second line, so I would keep him there unless the Stars are trailing by one. Then I would move him to the top line and just let them fire away at the Minnesota net.

While Hintz's injury has somewhat affected the Stars' scoring in the first round so far, I don't expect it to affect them much in Minnesota. Game 2 was a wake-up call for them, and getting goals from Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene was what the doctor ordered. Jake Oettinger was back to being his normal playoff self after a terrible Game 1 to open the series. I still have nightmares about attending that game. That effort looked like the Stars were playing their first preseason game.

In conclusion, injuries happen, and the Stars need the next man up mentality heading into Game 3 tonight. They did a good job of responding in Game 2. I will be interested to see how the Stars come out firing tonight behind enemy lines. The Minnesota home crowd is ruthless and can really force a team off its game. They have been waiting years to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Let's see if Oettinger can be a road villain for a couple of games to force the Wild to the brink of elimination.