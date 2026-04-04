Scott Wedgwood torments the Dallas Stars this afternoon with a shutout

The two heavyweight teams in the Central Division faced off at the American Airlines Center for the final time in the regular season. It feels like, after watching today's game, that the Western Conference should have a best-of-nine series between these two teams. Both the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche are a level above the rest of the conference. Unfortunately, the Stars came up short as Scott Wedgewood shut out the Stars 2-0 this afternoon.

First off, congratulations to Brent Burns on an amazing milestone accomplishment this afternoon. If I had to give you a nickname, it would be Iron Man because of how you have been able to remain healthy for 1000 consecutive games. That's a super rare accomplishment and will forever be a part of your legacy. If only Dallas could get a player to do that, that would be amazing. Here are the four takeaways from this afternoon's game against the Avalanche.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-04-04: pic.twitter.com/j1rn38h1z9 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 4, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. Busy first period

It was like watching two groups of bees fighting over one vacant nest in the first period. Both teams traded sides on either end of the ice in what was a fast-paced first period. According to the fans, the highlight of the period was Lian Bichsel's hit on Valeri Nichushkin. That looked like it left a mark on Nuchuskin. That first period really showed the Stars carried over the momentum from their win on Thursday night against the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. These two teams don't like each other

It was pretty evident in the second period that neither team liked the other. Mavrik Bourque was trying to go after a loose puck under Scott Wedgewood's trapper, and Jack Drury took exception to it. I don't know why Bourque got penalized after defending himself, but it just goes to show how both teams hate each other over the course of the season. If the Stars end up playing the Avalanche in the playoffs, expect the fighting to go up tenfold.

Nathan MacKinnon and Jamie Benn with... an interesting exchange 🤨😅 pic.twitter.com/QQwOrWuVxp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 4, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Faceoffs

One thing the Stars can take away from today's game is that they need to work on faceoffs before the playoffs begin. Colorado dominated them in that category in the second period by a mile. You won't win in the playoffs by losing multiple faceoffs. The Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche are good in the faceoff circle, and Dallas needs to learn to win those battles. Expect Gulutzan to work on that before Tuesday's game against the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Good news on the injury front

The Stars might have a healthy team before the playoffs even begin. Glen Gulutzan announced this morning that he expects a healthy team going into round 1 of the playoffs this season. That's a lot better than the prognosis that was given a week ago. Even though Dallas didn't win this afternoon, that news was a bigger win than beating the Colorado Avalanche today. The Stars will be back on the seventh when they host the Calgary Flames as they wrap up that season series.