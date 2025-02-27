Should the Dallas Stars trade for Rasmus Ristolainen at the trade deadline

The Dallas Stars need some defensive help after what happened in Columbus the other night. While Lian Bichsel is expected to return next week, Miro Heiskanen will not. Miro is the lifeline of the Dallas Stars' defense, which is in complete shambles when he's not in the lineup. It was evident the other night when taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. If Heiskanen was in the lineup, there is a chance the Stars would come out with two points in Columbus.

Jim Nill has repeatedly stated that he is not looking to make another big trade before next week's trade deadline. However, he has pulled off trades in the middle of the night before. We all woke up the first day in February with the Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci trade. There was no indication before that he was willing to make a trade, so everything is in the air with the Stars right now. Another defenseman could help the Stars stop the bleeding temporarily until Heiskanen returns.

Rasmus Ristolainen is a defenseman linked to the Stars in trade deadline rumors. He would fit what the Stars are looking for, plus he's Finnish. He would be the second addition to the Finnish Mafia this season. While his contract is a tad high for Nill's liking for the next couple of seasons, will he part with any of the young players on the roster? He's said that the young players are off the table regarding trades. Let's take a look to see whether the Stars should make a trade with the Flyers.

Rasmus Ristolainen Trade: Pros to trade

He could help stabilize the Stars' defense until Heiskanen is healthy. With Miro out of the lineup, the Stars are flying a 747 with one good engine. They could use another veteran defenseman who can stabilize the defense. After watching that game in Columbus the other night, the current defensemen the Stars have aren't going to cut it until Heiskanen is healthy. The Stars need to find a defenseman they can trust, and Ristolainen is a player who could certainly do that.

Rasmus Ristolainen Trade: Cons to trade

I'm not a fan of the yearly average the Stars would have to pay for Ristolainen. The 5.1 million cap hit is one that Nill won't be a fan of, considering that they need to re-sign Thomas Harley. I think Nill would rather spend that 5.1 million on making sure Harley doesn't haunt the Stars for the remainder of his career. While Ristolainen certainly would have chemistry with the Finnish Mafia, is Nill going to gamble the future away for one run at the Stanley Cup this season? It's something he would need to consider before trading for Ristolainen.

Rasmus Ristolainen Trade: Conclusion

To wrap up this article, I don't know if Nill will trade promising prospects for a few years of Ristolainen. While he's a veteran defenseman the Stars could use to make a run for the Stanley Cup this season, Nill won't risk the franchise's future. He seems content with the defensemen the Stars have now. Bichsel should return next week and take away some of the defensive woes. Unless the Flyers eat most of Rasmus Ristolainen's contract, the chances of him being traded to Dallas are slim.

