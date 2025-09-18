Sights and sounds from day 1 of Dallas Stars Training Camp

I couldn't help but use a picture of Esa Lindell smiling because that's how I'm feeling today. Dallas Stars Training Camp is underway, and a preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, during which many of the leading players will not participate. I know some of you who are going to the game on Saturday are bummed, but the Stars don't need injuries this early into the season. The last thing they want to see happen is Mikko Rantanen or Jake Oettinger get hurt in a meaningless game.

Nothing really major happened at practice today, other than skating around and getting used to being in groups. The most exciting part of this was that we got a foreshadowing of what the opening night lines might entail for the Dallas Stars, and there were some interesting pairings to review. One of those being that Jamie Benn was on the top line with Mikko Rantanen. I saw some fans online were questioning that move since Benn is up there in age, near the end of his career. DLLS Stars Reporter and former Blackout Dallas Reporter Sam Nestler posted what the lines looked like on X.

Putting the NHL lines together from day 1:



Benn - Johnston - Rantanen

Robertson - Hintz - Bourque

Steel - Duchene - Seguin

Bäck - Faksa - Bastian/Blackwell



Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Bichsel - Lyubushkin



Oettinger

DeSmith — Sam Nestler (@samnestler) September 18, 2025

I'm really interested in seeing if Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson could get Mavrik Bourque going on offense. That was one of the things that Dallas Stars Head Coach Glen Gulutzan mentioned during his press conference yesterday. With the loss of some good offensive players, it's up to Mavrik Bourque and Nils Lundkvist to contribute on offense. If Bourque continues to struggle offensively during the preseason, don't be surprised if he ends up on the third line to start the season. Tyler Seguin or Matt Duchene could plug in easily with Robertson and Hintz on the second line.

I really like seeing Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen on the top line. Both players are high-caliber scorers who can find the back of the net. They might tinker with that line since I don't know if Benn can thrive on that line with how old he is. I'm not trying to make an elder joke like his teammates did at camp earlier this morning. I think you could switch Robertson or Hintz to the top line, and that would work really well.

Other than that, training camp is off to a great start. Now those lines are subject to change. They could easily change tomorrow or during a later preseason game. Gulutzan said he would be shuffling the lines around a lot until he finds the perfect combination. I'm liking what I'm already seeing on day 1. We will have more news about tomorrow's practice and will publish a pre- and postgame article on Saturday. Let's win the Stanley Cup for the team dog, Puck.

Meet Puck, the Stars new team dog.



He’s a corgi-husky mix 🥹😍 pic.twitter.com/DnO0D2YeA8 — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) September 18, 2025

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles