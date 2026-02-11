The Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Tournament began this morning, with Team Finland tataking on Team Slovakia. Texas definitely tuned in to watch the Finnish Mafia help their team kick off the Winter Olympics with a win. Things were definitely evenly matched in the first period. However, Team Finland's defense blinked late in the third period against Slovakia to kick off the Olympics. Slovakia pulled off a massive 4-1 upset over Finland.

Even though the Stars' Finnish Mafia didn't record a point in today's game against Slovakia, they were very active on the ice, trying to help their country win the first game of the Winter Olympics. Hintz and Rantanen came close to scoring today, but they hit the post. Finland is in good hands when the Finnish Mafia gets things going on offense. Finland still has a lot of hockey left to play. Here are the four takeaways from today's game against Slovakia.

Team Finland vs. Slovakia Recap: 4. Finland was buzzing to begin the game

Finland must have taken a couple of Finnish energy drinks before the opening puck drop because they were buzzing in Slovakia's zone. Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen, and Esa Lindell got early shot attempts on the net, and Slovakia was tip-toeing until Juraj Slafkovský opened the scoring against Finland. While Finland trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, fans saw the potential of what Finland could bring to the Olympic Games.

Team Finland vs. Slovakia Recap: 3. Could have shifted momentum on the power play

Finland probably wishes it could have a second opportunity on their first power play in the first period. That could have really derailed Slovakia's momentum by tying the game in the first period. Slovakia went into the first intermission with momentum, leading 1-0. The only thing Finland needs to do is move on and focus on their next round-robin game. They can't look back and wonder what would have happened if they scored on their first power play opportunity.

Team Finland vs. Slovakia Recap: 2. Slovakia shut down the moose

Slovakia did its homework and made sure that Mikko Rantanen was limited in how many times he could charge the net. Mikko Rantanen is one of the best scorers on Finland's team and might end up becoming an assist machine down the line after what he's done with the Stars this season. When a country can shut down one of the biggest scoring threats they're going up against, that's a pretty remarkable feat. On to the next game for Team Finland.

Team Finland vs. Slovakia Recap: 1. Samuel Hlavaj shut down the Finnish

Edmonton should seriously consider trading for Samuel Hlavaj if they want a real chance at good goaltending again. Aside from the friendly jab at Edmonton, Hlavaj was the top player in today's game, shutting down the Finnish Mafia and a talented Finnish team. Slovakia is the real deal and could end up being the dark-horse team to follow in the Winter Olympics. Finland is back on the ice as they take on Sweden at 6 AM on Friday.