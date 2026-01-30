Stars outlast the Vegas Golden Knights' surge to win 5-4 in shootout

Tonight's Dallas Stars game couldn't start without the electricity, which was announced earlier today. It was announced that both teams will face off at AT&T Stadium as part of the Stadium Series. I'm one of the few who're super excited to see both teams face off. We will be in for a good game next season; however, let's focus on the present as the Stars took on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. The Stars and the Golden Knights gave the fans in attendance a show on the Vegas strip.

The Stars' younglings really showed up for the Stars tonight in the 5-4 win over the Golden Knights. Even though Oettinger fumbled big time in the third period, he stole two points for the Stars. I highly doubt he will play against Utah on Saturday night based on what happened in the third. Time for Casey DeSmith to get a game on the road, as Oettinger could use a break. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win on the Vegas Strip.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 4. The Dutch Oven remains hot

When Matt Duchene gets hot, it's hard to cool him off. He scored a goal in a third-straight game to quickly give the Stars a 1-0 lead in the first period. It was a back-door slam dunk as Adin Hill completely slid over to his right. Duchene finding his scoring touch is just what the doctor ordered for their even-strength offense. Dallas can continue benefiting from Duchene's scoring when they take on the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night as they wrap up their road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. Vegas absent during the first period

I was expecting Marner and the Golden Knights to ambush Jake Oettinger tonight, and I was shocked by this stat in the first period. The Golden Knights went more than 11 minutes without a shot on goal. That's really surprising, given how the Stars' defense has been in January. They did exceptionally well keeping the Golden Knights off the boards in the first period. That's the type of defense that's going to bring home a Stanley Cup to Dallas again.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Where did you come from, Mavrik?

Mavrik Bourque decided to fly out of left field and drop his multi-goal game tonight. That really put a damper on the Golden Knights' ability to retake the lead. This is the type of game that Dallas really needs going into the Olympic break. They have been struggling against some of the best teams in the league, and getting one over Vegas feels amazing. Bourque was a small part of the reason why the Stars were able to win at the slot machines tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. Every goal came at even strength

The Dallas Stars have struggled to generate offense at even strength this month. Well, that was the complete opposite tonight as the Stars scored four even-strength goals against the Golden Knights. The Stars got even-strength goals from Matt Duchene, Mavrik Bourque x2, and Wyatt Johnston. It was great seeing the Stars get a lot of goals from secondary scorers tonight. The Stars will be back on the ice on Saturday night as they look to send the Mammoth back into the Ice Age.