Stars reportedly getting close to locking in another key player on a big extension

The Dallas Stars have been in contract talks with a couple of their top players for a while now. It started this offseason with Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley looking for big-time extensions before the new CBA rules kick in. In fact, other players around the league, like Kirill Kaprizov, have signed deals recently. It's no shock why Harley and Robertson are trying to lock down long-term deals before the new rules kick in. However, one of them might be getting an extension shortly.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Harley is close to agreeing to an eight-year extension, worth around $84 million. It's well deserved based on how he's played since the Four Nations Faceoff. He is one of the league's young elite defenders, and it's wise for the Stars to hold on to him for the next decade. I hope Stars' fans don't freak out when the new deal hits because the salary cap is going to increase. The Stars still have a shot to keep Robertson as well once Seguin's contract expires.

Some fans wanted the young defenseman to take another short-term bridge deal until the salary cap increases. However, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill wanted to make sure he didn't decide to change his mind. Harley plays a massive role with the team, and even with the slow start this season, he's done enough to earn the contract in my opinion. Now, Nill will face one of the toughest challenges of his tenure as GM: signing Robertson to an extension.

Robertson is going to cost a lot more than Harley's extension. If you want to keep Robertson's camp happy, you will have to start negotiations around Mikko Rantanen's contract. That might cause Nill to begin looking for trade partners for the young wing. I know Nill doesn't want to give up a player that he drafted and developed down in Cedar Park. I'm sure they will go back and forth and come to a compromise. It might take some more time to get that contract done.

In conclusion, let's just be happy that Harley is in the DFW Metroplex for the next decade. He might be the eventual leader of the blue line down the road when Heiskanen retires or moves on from the Stars. With the cap rising over the next few seasons, the Stars should have more than enough to lock down Robertson and possibly Heiskanen. Let's see if Harls decides to celebrate his new contract with a couple of goals tonight against the Washington Capitals.