Stars' veterans provide leadership heading into playoffs

The Dallas Stars are preparing to face off against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. These two fierce Central Division rivals were at each other’s throats all season. As these heated battles turn from hot to scorching, the Stars must rely on their veteran players to move on to the second round. How important are these players, and what can they provide for the younger players?

The Stars' regular season is over, but they ended it on a bad note. They are on a seven-game losing streak and have a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games. This is where these veterans shine with their experience and dexterity.

Experience is key

One thing that sets the Stars apart from the Avalanche is their veteran leadership. The Avs are likely, but not confirmed, to get their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, back from his long-tenured stay on the injured list. However, Dallas has seen a ton of playoff hockey over the past two seasons, and their leadership group has not changed.

These veteran leaders include Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov, and Jamie Benn. These four core players have been leaders in all key statistics, on the ice, in the locker room, and with the media. They set the standard, and these younger players have taken their experience as an example.

Especially in the playoff setting, which is an entirely different animal than the regular season. Players fight through injury, the intensity is turned to an 11, and every goal means so much more when your season is on the line every night. That is enough to rattle any player, but it could be deadly for a player who has only been in the NHL for a few rotations around the sun.

Readying the youth movement

With a healthy and experienced group of players setting the tone for the rest of the team, the younger and inexperienced players benefit. This was particularly true over the last two playoff runs, which ended in the Conference Finals on both occasions. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnson were x-factors on both runs, and their performance was almost enough to set the Stars over the top. Robertson is not ready to go for game one, as he is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

That is why this season becomes much more crucial, with these older guys being older by another year. Sure, the young guns get to learn a little more as every year passes, but their mentors are reaching their expiration date, and time is running out. If the Stars want to develop into a dynasty-esque franchise, they must rely on their up-and-comers to learn everything from those who won’t be there when they reach their prime.

