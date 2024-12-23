Swiss Alps in Texas: It's time for Lian Bichsel to be full-time NHL player

There can be so many twists and turns during an NHL season. The Stars have been lucky to be healthy the past couple of seasons. However, this season has been a completely different storyline for the Stars. It started with Tyler Seguin having injury breaks here and there and then being out for the rest of the season. These things happen there and then, and the team needs to move on with the season. However, there's been one surprise that no one saw coming: Lian Bichsel.

Even I was shocked that Bichsel was called up to the NHL after spending most of last season overseas. It's an entirely different game over there regarding the ice rink, so you figured the Stars would keep him in Cedar Park for the season. I guess Jim Nill saw the need to call him up after Matt Dumba got injured. So far, he's met expectations with the Stars. Pete DeBoer's strategy of easing him into the lineup is paying off so far.

He's even scored a couple of goals, and his aggressiveness is like a cherry on top. Imagine Bichsel playing in the Western Conference Finals last season. I don't know if it would change the outcome, but he could have roughed up Connor McDavid and company. Bichsel brings something to the lineup the Stars haven't had in a long time: a bruiser. Someone on Twitter said it best by comparing Bichsel to Derian Hatcher. That is probably the best comparison you could give comparison him right now.

I remember being at the movie theater waiting for them to clean the theater for the Marvel movie released that night. When it was announced that the Stars had drafted Bichsel as their first-round pick, I was skeptical, to be honest. It felt like Jim Nill rolled the dice at the craps table, hoping to hit the jackpot. A few years later, he might have found us the next Stars' core player like Miro Heiskanen. However, the Stars have a huge decision to make when Dumba is healthy.

While sending Bichsel back to the AHL might be the Stars' decision, he should remain with the team. He brings an aggressive presence that they need right now. I know Dumba is a veteran and is under contract, but Nill could find a new team for him. Bichsel loves to throw his body into opponents and he could use the NHL experience to develop his game more. I have nothing against what Neil Graham has done with the Stars' prospects; it's just that Bichsel has outgrown the AHL.

We will see what happens when Dumba is healthy. It was reported that he was wearing a bubble at practice yesterday which means he's getting healthy and can, play after the holiday break. I don't think even DeBoer saw Bichsel's stock rising this fast. DeBoer and Nill have a tough decision to make, and it's a good one, to be honest. Do you keep Bichsel in the NHL or send him back to the AHL? My answer is to keep him at the NHL level and let the Swiss Alps do his thing.

