Tage Thompson spoils Stars' New Year's Eve plans in 4-1 win against Dallas

The Dallas Stars hosted the Buffalo Sabres at the American Airlines Center as the Stars look to ring in the new year with a win. It didn't even take the Stars a minute to score a goal tonight as the team's golden retriever, Mavrik Bourque, put back his own shot to open the scoring. That got the crowd off their feet after sitting down from singing the National Anthem. The Stars, however, would go on to lose 4-1 to the Sabres after disappearing in the second period.

Just because you scored one goal doesn't mean you let your guard down against a team that has nine wins coming into tonight's game. You keep putting the puck past them. Bourque's goal was a beauty, but you can't rely on Casey DeSmith to carry you the rest of the way through the game. Nothing against how DeSmith played tonight, but defensive mistakes cost the Stars the game. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 4. Mavrik fly-by

What a fantastic goal by Mavrik Bourque to open up the scoring tonight. Some miscommunication between the Sabres' defense and their goaltender led Bourque to hammer home his own rebound. I wanted the Stars to get out to a quick start, but not while I was posting my puck drop tweet lol. That's the start the Stars need if they want to be a threat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They can't wait until the second period to begin scoring because it could be game over by then in the postseason.

Talk about a strong start 😏 pic.twitter.com/vmbJhBZaR1 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 1, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 3. Jason was playing possessed

The Buffalo Sabres are very lucky that Jason Robertson didn't decide to go off on them after all the rumors that he wouldn't be a part of Team USA in the Winter Olympics in February. However, he was very noticeable on the ice tonight. Now that his Olympic dreams are crushed, it's time for the Stars to give him a very nice contract extension in February. If Jim Nill isn't talking to his agent during that Olympic break, then that won't be very good.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 2. Casey DeSmith

I was a little shocked when Casey DeSmith was named the starting goaltender for tonight's game. I figured Jake Oettinger would have started in between the pipes tonight since the Sabres were on a nine-game winning streak heading into tonight's game. However, that might have been a better game strategy than DeSmith starting tonight. He had another performance to forget. Oettinger needs more consecutive starts for Dallas, starting in Chicago against the Blackhawks tomorrow.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 1. The Stars have to work on not turning the puck over

The one thing the Stars really need to work on heading into 2026 is their ability to avoid turning the puck over in the middle of the ice. That's how Josh Doan tied the game up in the second period. The Stars turned the puck over around Center ice, and Tage Thompson found Doan. The Stars can't allow their opponents to have second-chance opportunities like that. Now it's time to flip the page and begin the 2026 portion of the Stars' schedule as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow night.