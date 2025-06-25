Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Aidan Lane

The Dallas Stars are looking forward to the upcoming NHL Draft this weekend in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see how the Stars navigate the later part of the draft since they won't have any draft picks to use on Friday night. The Stars will have to do their homework if they want to find the best talent to surround their franchise with. We are taking a look at the right wing position this afternoon. There's a lot of talent at this position at this point in the draft, and the Stars could load up on it.

We just took a look at Cameron Schmidt, who's a talented wing that could be the next "Logan Stankoven" for the Dallas Stars. He might be 5'7, but sometimes those are the scrappiest hockey players that teams miss out on. Nill could use one of his third round picks on him or this player. Aidan Lane is another talented right wing who's expected to go late in the draft because of his commitment to Harvard University next season. Here's why the Stars could

Aidan Lane played with Dallas Stars prospect Angus MacDonnell this past season with the Brampton Steelheads in the OHL. Lane finished with 7 goals and 6 assists last season. One thing that he has going for him is that Nill has probably sent some scouts over to watch the Steelheads play because they just signed MacDonnell to a three-year entry-level contract. I'm sure they also went over there to see if the Steelheads had any more gems they could draft in the future.

With Lane committed to Harvard next season, Nill will let him go to college and develop as a hockey player. There's no need to rush his development with the amount of prospects the Stars have at their disposal. If Lane turns out to be a gem, the Stars draft late this weekend, that's wonderful. However, at his age, there's no need to expedite his development unless he has one heck of a season at Harvard. The Stars' future could be bright with Lane if the Stars decide to draft him late in the draft.

