Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft prospect L.J. Mooney

The Dallas Stars are gearing up for the NHL Draft in LA this weekend. It will be a busy weekend as the Stars look to draft the next wave of prospects to join this prestigious hockey organization. We took a look at some of the left-wing prospects the Stars could draft yesterday. Today, we are looking at the right-wing position, and there are some mighty gems that could go late in the draft. The Stars will begin their draft in the third round, where some of these prospects could end up on the team in the future.

We already took a look at a couple of right wing prospects this afternoon. Cameron Schmidt was the first prospect we took a look at this afternoon. He's a mighty 5'7 prospect who doesn't stop until the whistle blows. He would be the type of player the Stars could consider drafting. Here's another 5'7 player who the Stars could be interested in. Let's take a look at L.J. Mooney and how he would fit into the Stars' organization down the road.

Mooney is the type of prospect who won't score goals often, but likes to facilitate them with assists. I think this is the type of prospect you hope can develop a scoring game, but wouldn't mind if he were just an assist machine in the National Hockey League. I can only imagine the number of assists he would rack up with all the goal-scorers on the Stars roster right now. With him being only 18, there is plenty of time to see if he will develop into a goal-scoring machine.

He is committed to playing hockey at the University of Minnesota. That will allow him to develop his game over the next four seasons before Nill would have to decide to let go of his draft rights. Mooney is a small player just like Schmidt; however, he has that drive that Stankoven does. Just because they are 5'7 doesn't mean they aren't NHL material. Just take a look at how Logan Stankoven turned out. Mooney could be that player the Stars develop into the next Stankoven. It will just take some time.

