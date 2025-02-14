Team Canada calls up Thomas Harley to the 4-Nations tournament

Some players were getting injured at the 4-Nations Tournament. Unfortunately, one happened during the first game Wednesday night. Shea Theodore left the game in the first period against Sweden and never returned to action. He received an official diagnosis of an upper-body injury after the game. Jon Cooper felt terrible for him because he didn't even get to play a whole period in this tournament. Hockey is a dangerous sport, and injuries can happen at any time.

After the NHL and the NHLPA met, they ruled that Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley could be called up as an emergency defenseman for Team Canada. Some fans questioned the ruling because you can't call up players if they get injured after the tournament starts. However, they looked over what happened and ruled Canada could call someone up to the tournament. Harley was the first person that Jim Nill called and accepted the invitation.

If everyone had been healthy, the Dallas Stars could have had six players in this tournament. That would have been one of the biggest representations by an NHL franchise for the 4-Nations tournament. However, Miro Heiskanen got injured against the Vegas Golden Knights and was ruled out after seeing a doctor and a specialist for surgery. With Harley getting called up, five Dallas Stars players represent the franchise in the tournament.

It's uncertain if Harley will play tomorrow against Team USA. If Cale Makar is too sick to play tomorrow night, he will play in the game. It could be one of those decisions that happens after warmups tomorrow night. However, seeing Thomas Harley and Jake Oettinger play each other is to be determined since tomorrow's goaltenders haven't been officially announced. I will update everyone on the social media channels once I find out if Harley and Oettinger play each other tomorrow.

Jake Oettinger and Thomas Harley aren't the only two Stars playing tomorrow afternoon. Roope Hintz, Mikael Granlund, and Esa Lindell will face off against Sweden for a chance to remain in the race for a spot in the championship game next week. Finland was embarrassed on national television against the United States last night. Finland had an uphill battle going into the game against the United States.

The Dallas Stars must be doing something right with scouting all their players (except for Granlund) in this tournament. All this young talent is going to carry the Stars' franchise for years to come. Nill is leaving the Stars in a better place when he decides to retire from being a hockey general manager. Stars fans should be excited for what's to come from the Stars in the future. Who knew Texas would be known for having a good hockey team when the Stars moved down here?

This article will be updated tomorrow if Harley plays against Canada tomorrow.

