Team Canada looks to annihilate Team Switzerland this afternoon

It's no surprise that Team Canada is expected to dominate the Winter Olympics. Their team is so talented that it's made up of NHL players from some of the best teams across the league. They also have some of the most balanced lines out of any nation at the Olympics. It's why Team Switzerland has such a huge hill to climb in today's game against Team Canada. Here are the four keys of the game for Team Canada as Thomas Harley and his teammates continue their path to victory.

Team Canada vs. Team Swizterland: 4. Take them out early

Let's get this game done and out of the way. Team Canada needs to fire their guns and end this game in the first period. I don't expect Switzerland even to get past Logan Thompson this afternoon. Don't be surprised if players like Macklin Celebrini and others just run up the score to get their goal differential so far ahead that they are the number one seed going into the quarterfinals. I feel bad that Switzerland has to suffer the same fate as Team Czechia did the other day.

Team Canada vs. Team Swizterland: 3. Let's see if Harley gets a goal

While Harley is not a huge goal scorer for the Dallas Stars, let's see if he can get one for Team Canada in today's game. It would be kind of cool to see another Dallas Star show off his talent on the biggest stage at the Olympics. If Harley is unable to get a goal for Canada this afternoon, we still love him back in Dallas. We do need to have a chat with him after Radek Faksa, and he had words during their game on Thursday. Don't need that team chemistry going south with the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the horizon.

Team Canada vs. Team Switzerland: 2. Shut down their captain

Roman Josi is expected to help Team Switzerland poke the bear this afternoon as they look to upset Team Canada. While it's unlikely that will happen, expect Team Canada to take him out of the picture so he can't do any damage against them. Josi is a good hockey player and is basically the first person you think of when it comes to Team Switzerland. Canada has got to make sure he's out of the picture, or they could lose their first game of the Winter Olympics.

Team Canada vs. Team Switzerland: 1. Unleash McJesus

I hope to see many highlights from Connor McDavid in this game, and I'm sure Thomas Harley would love to see them, too. Connor McDavid is one of the best players in the world right now, and fans are at the Olympics to see if he can inject some offense into Canada. I know Switzerland will do everything in its power to slow him down this afternoon. However, if McDavid scores a couple of goals, Switzerland is going to get vaporized like half the population did when Thanos snapped his finger.