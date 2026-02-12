Team Canada looks to prove their dominance as they take on Team Czechia

Team Canada is boasting such a nasty roster for the Winter Olympics. They have so many superb superstars that they could do some damage with players that are not even on their roster in Italy. However, Dallas Stars fans will be keeping an eye on Team Canada since our favorite guy, Thomas Harley, is partnering up with his former coach, Pete DeBoer, and current Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill to bring home the gold in men's hockey.

Based on early reports yesterday, it looked like Thomas Harley could be a healthy scratch when Canada takes on Team Czechia this morning. However, this morning, Thomas Harley was put in the lineup for today's game against Team Czechia. Dallas Stars fans will still be willing to root for Team Canada regardless of whether Thomas Harley is playing, unless they play Team USA. Here are the four keys to this morning's game against Team Czechia.

Team Canada vs. Team Czechia Preview: 4. Don't be afraid to shuffle the lines

One thing Canada has that other countries don't is the ability to shuffle the lines and still generate offense. I would not be surprised if Team Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper was shuffling Canada's lines in the first period since they are so heavily favored to win this game. See which forwards work well with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid before the quarterfinals. This feels like a game where Canada could get away with it and still beat the Czech Republic.

Team Canada vs. Team Czechia Preview: 3. Set up Connor McDavid

Team Canada has the best hockey player in the world on their team, and I'm sure Thomas Harley is happy not to go up against him on the national stage. Connor McDavid finding the back of the net will be the key to Canada routing Team Czechia this morning. He can create his own offense, but don't be surprised if he doesn't have to because of the talent on Canada's team. Czechia will be running to the doors if McDavid gets loose this morning.

Team Canada vs. Team Czechia Preview: 2. Shut down David Pastrnak

I'm sure Team Canada decided not to have any pasta this morning since they need to shut down David Pastrnak to win today. He's Team Czechia's top scorer, and I'm sure he's motivated by Team Slovakia's upset yesterday to do the same to Team Canada. Mark Stone and others will have to make sure they don't get near Binnington. If Pastrnak were to get loose and score a couple of goals this morning, Canada could be in some trouble.

Team Canada vs. Team Czechia Preview: 1. Do what Canada does by winning hockey games

I think social media would immediately crash if Team Czechia pulled off the upset of Team Canada this morning. However, I think this might be a smooth-sailing game for the Canadians if Jordan Binnington is zoned in. I don't see Team Canada messing around; just flat-out dominating the Czech Republic. Thomas Harley and his country will be just fine if they focus and go out there to play some good hockey to kick off today's slate of games.