Team Czechia is in the same boat as Team Finland when they take on France

After watching Team Czechia play against Canada yesterday, they actually look decent as a team. It's not their fault that they had to go up against that juggernaut of a country when it comes to hockey talent. Team Czechia can really prove how good they are as they face France this morning. David Pastrnak, Radek Faksa, and others have to put yesterday's game behind them and focus on their final three group-stage games.

They did a good job killing off Canada's first power play of the morning yesterday, but good luck trying to stop Connor McDavid and company. If Team Czechia focuses and puts pressure on France, they have a good shot at getting back into a positive goal differential. It's going to be a climb since they lost 5-0 to Canada, but it's possible. Here are the four keys to this morning's game against France for Radek Faksa and Team Czechia.

Team Czechia vs. Team France: 4. Take the positives and apply them

As I mentioned earlier, there were many things Team Czechia did well against Team Canada. If they can take those, like killing penalties and applying pressure, this should be a walk in the park for the Czechs. However, they can'tletf yesterday's game cloud their judgment. Faksa and his teammates must treat this game as their "true opening game." If they get over the outcome of yesterday's game, they should have no issues winning.

Team Czechia vs. Team France: 3. Eat all the Pasta you want

I really liked how Team Czechia made sure to highlight David Pastrnak in the game against Canada. If Czechia wants a shot at beating France this morning, they have to feed David the puck over and over again. France is a really small country and not known for having a solid hockey team. A player like Pastrnak should have no trouble making sure France pays this morning for defending him. If Cezchia feeds David the puck and he capitalizes, France should go quietly into the night.

Team Czechia vs. Team France: 2. Take advantage of their inexperience

When you hear the words France and hockey in the same sentence, it just doesn't sound right together. That's because France has only one NHL player on its roster. Since Czechia has more NHL players on their roster, it should easily route France as it looks to get back to a positive point differential. That should be one of the main goals: take advantage of France and get back to a positive point differential as soon as possible this morning.

Team Czechia vs. Team France: 1. Clean the gravy bowl pt.2

Team Czechia did a good job killing off that first penalty of the game. It's not like they were going to stop every single power-play opportunity Team Canada had yesterday. Faksa and his penalty-kill unit need to make sure that France doesn't capitalize on any power plays that Czechia gives them during the game. That means clearing the puck out of the zone and not giving them any second-chance opportunities. Make sure the gravy bowl is clean, and you'll win the game this morning.